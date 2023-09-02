DOSGaming magazine has published a video Of Starfield showing the game turn into 8K with DLSS 3 by NVIDIA. The system used to record it is equipped with a very high performance GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, which made it possible to select the maximum level of detail. Let’s see it:
As you can see the quality is very high and shows the game at its best Bethesda Softworks. Of course you should put it in full screen and maximum quality to fully enjoy it. It is important to underline that Starfield does not natively support DLSS, which however can be implemented through mods.
The most talked about game of the moment
Starfield is the most talked about game of the moment. Arrived after years of waiting, it found critical acclaim, albeit with some conflicting opinions.
The game is currently only available in early access for those who pre-ordered the $100 edition. The game will be available to everyone from September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S.
