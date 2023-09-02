DOSGaming magazine has published a video Of Starfield showing the game turn into 8K with DLSS 3 by NVIDIA. The system used to record it is equipped with a very high performance GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, which made it possible to select the maximum level of detail. Let’s see it:

As you can see the quality is very high and shows the game at its best Bethesda Softworks. Of course you should put it in full screen and maximum quality to fully enjoy it. It is important to underline that Starfield does not natively support DLSS, which however can be implemented through mods.