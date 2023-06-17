A YouTube channel made a simple comparison of 2022 and 2023 Starfield presentationsthus placing similar or identical scenes side by side and allowing to notice the main differences between the two versions.

First of all, let’s remember that the 2023 version it doesn’t necessarily represent what we’ll see in the final game in September. Starfield could change, both for the good and for the bad. What we can do with this video is notice a number of differences, some of which are actually purely stylistic. In some places we may notice color variations or, in one room, the addition of a carpet.

Some technical differences, especially related to light, could also depend on the time of day chosen to record the sequences outdoors. In the phase in which the Starfield character uses the clock to open the door, however, the type of leather used seems to be different, so it is difficult to say whether the variations are technical or stylistic, although it seems to us that the quality of the texture of the leather is superior in the 2022 version of Starfield. Much easier, however, is to analyze the differences in the face of the character you see in the preview of the video. The face has changed and there appears to have been a decrease in detail. In general, however, it seems that the light has improved in this scene and we can therefore assume that the same is for other places.

For now it is only a first comparison and it doesn’t tell us everything on the technical quality of the game. We’ll have to wait for the full version for a 360-degree analysis. In the meantime, we remind you that Starfield will not exceed 30 FPS.