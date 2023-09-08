Starfield it is certainly the most talked about game of the moment and, as a custom of the titles Bethesda, bugs and easter eggs in the game are commonplace. In the last period, the bathrooms have been particularly talked about, which in the title seem to have repeatedly been the protagonists of events bordering on the surreal and which often players have not known whether to consider easter eggs that are very complex to grasp or just particularly bugs. funny.

These strange events are actually something very simple, it seems that in the game it is far from rare to find objects in the bathrooms that have little or nothing to do with that room. The latest such testimony comes from a user Reddit who, during the exploration, finds himself using the toilets in the unexplained company of a tape measure. As previously said, in the face of such events it is difficult to understand if some reference is hidden behind this, if it is a joke or perhaps simply a bug but this certainly does not prevent gamers from having a laugh thinking about the surreality of the thing.

Let’s face it, in the end Bethesda is far from a stranger to this kind of thing and the strange comedy of the developers of its games and perhaps also one of the reasons that makes the fans of the development house so fond of. At this point, therefore, all that remains is to ask ourselves what will be the next strange object that we will find strangely placed in a bathroom.