It is therefore not exactly new content, but it is still a large patch, waiting to see its definitive version which will be released in the next few days outside of the beta for all users on PC and Xbox.

This is a particularly extensive update that affects many elements of Starfield, from photography to burglary for example, with many features that focus on quality of life as had already been announced in recent days.

Following the schedule established by Bethesda, Starfield received the new e today big update in beta with the arrival of update 1.10.30 available in these hours in a provisional version for the PC version, with many improvements applied in terms of quality of life and other gameplay elements.

Lots of new features in Starfield's evolution path

Starfield also gets many new features for the photography mode

Among the new features we find options for photo mode which allow you to change the expressions and poses of the characters and companions in this mode, the possibility of keeping the scanner open while opening doors and more and the fact of moving the path from an active one to a deactivated one will make it active again.

Then there are various other new features such as support for the FOV that can be changed using the third-person view from behind the ship, a slider to adjust the anisotropic filter and, as far as gameplay is concerned, the possibility of canceling a lock-pick during the mini-game appropriate without necessarily losing the digipick in use.

An auto-save has also been added when fast traveling from a planet's surface to its orbit, and the ship's UI has been updated to display better on higher frame rates.

This is followed by a huge amount of various adjustments and improvements which you can find listed on the official patch notes page a this address on the Bethesda website. For the rest, we are waiting for the announcement of the Shattered Space expansion which could be imminent, based on some rumors.