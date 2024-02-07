As promised in recent days, today Bethesda has published a new beta update 1.9.67 Of Starfield, now available for PC versions purchasable on Steam. The main new feature is support for upscaling technology FSR 3but there are some fixes.

FSR was already supported on Starfield, but until the second iteration of this technology. With the arrival of version 3, users with any graphics card will be able to obtain better performance. Staying on topic, it was introduced also the XeSSwhich is the exclusive upscaling technology of Intel video cards.

On the fix side, an issue with FormIDs affecting stability in games where the player visited numerous locations has been resolved. Additionally, a crash that occurred in spaceship construction mode has been resolved.