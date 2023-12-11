Bethesda released theupdate 1.8.88 For Starfield on Xbox Series crash during saves for console and PC versions via Microsoft Store.

Other fixed issues include an error related to weapon displays in outposts and a curious bug related to rockswho sometimes decided to attach themselves to the player's spaceship and accompany him during his travels.

As for the crash problem on Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store, it apparently occurs in long gaming sessions in which you haven't yet gone through Unity, which is reminiscent of the time bomb bug that increases the application crashes the further we progress in the adventure that we reported to you in a previous news story, even if we are not sure that it is exactly the same problem.