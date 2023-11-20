L’update 1.8.86 for the PC version of Starfield is available starting today for all users: among the new features of the update, the long-awaited official support for the technology stands out DLSS from NVIDIA for upscaling, DLAA anti-aliasing, Reflex and Frame Generation.

For Digital Foundry, the latest Starfield patch solves all or almost all the problems, finally giving us those functionality that the Bethesda title should have included already at launch last September.

“Due to popular demand, we have added the ability to eat food and drink when you find them in the scenario”, we read in the official post from the development team. “You can eat something immediately or save the snack for later: the choice is yours.”