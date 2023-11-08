The expected update 1.8.83 Of Starfield and finally available starting today, and brings with it several improvements for the PC and Xbox Series

As was already announced last week, the new Starfield update is decidedly interesting also because it contains some new features included in a beta package which also include the NVIDIA DLSS supportthe graphic technology absent at launch and whose official inclusion begins today.

On the front of performance and stabilitypatch 1.8.83 fixes various issues that have arisen with Starfield, most notably some GPU-specific optimizations on the PC side, as well as an improvement in the renderer threading model which should improve the workload on the CPU, as well as various others adjustments to improve stability and performance.