Bethesda released Starfield update 1.8.83 today, which brings with it numerous fixes and support for DLSS in beta on Steam.
As was already announced last week, the new Starfield update is decidedly interesting also because it contains some new features included in a beta package which also include the NVIDIA DLSS supportthe graphic technology absent at launch and whose official inclusion begins today.
On the front of performance and stabilitypatch 1.8.83 fixes various issues that have arisen with Starfield, most notably some GPU-specific optimizations on the PC side, as well as an improvement in the renderer threading model which should improve the workload on the CPU, as well as various others adjustments to improve stability and performance.
Gameplay and graphics improvements
On the front of graphics, ambient occlusion in ultrawide resolutions has been improved, the initial compilation of shaders has been improved, and the ability to adjust brightness, contrast and HDR directly from the game menu has been added. Improved the rendering of some materials that could present problems and also the appearance of the eyes of NPC characters encountered on the street, as well as various other fixes.
From the point of view of gameplay, Bethesda has introduced the possibility of directly eating and drinking the edible objects found around the scenarios, without necessarily having to go through the inventory. Improved stealth to make it more approachable, fixed various bugs related to clothes (or lack thereof) in NPCs and the possible blocking of skill challenges once you reach Unity and start a new game.
Other fixes concern various other bugs related to progression, the possible loss of your ship or the mysterious disappearance of service technicians. There are also numerous specific fixes for various questwhich should fix various problems related mainly to progression in the game, as you can read in the official patch notes a this address.
The beta update for NVIDIA DLSS
Regarding DLSS support, it is necessary to activate the ability to use the update in beta on Steam. To do this, you need to open your Steam library and search for Starfield, right-click on the game and select “properties”, then select “beta” and then the option to take part in this.
Bethesda notes that this procedure downloads a new build of the game, separate from the other. Within this it is still possible to continue with the last save used in the standard version, but the saves made on the beta version will not be synchronized with those of the standard game until the complete update is available.
