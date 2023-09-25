Bethesda has also promised to be working on the already announced major update “which will introduce features and improvements noted in the latest update notes,” partially following player feedback.

Bethesda Softworks has released the update 1.7.33 Of Starfield available for all versions, i.e. that one Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam included). This is a minor patch that addresses some “performance and stability issues,” as we can read in the official release announcement, “as well as general gameplay issues.”

The release note

Starfield has been updated to version 1.7.33

So let’s read it official release note of Starfield update 1.7.33, with all the new features, fixes and improvements:

General

• Characters: Fixed an issue where certain characters were not appearing in their intended locations.

• Space Stations: Fixed an issue where space stations were being referred to as player ships.

• Merchants: Fixed an issue that allowed access to a merchant’s full inventory.

Graphics

• AMD (PC): Fixed an issue where star lens flares would not display correctly with AMD GPUs.

• Graphics: Fixed an upscaling issue where textures were blurry.

• Graphics: Fixed an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when swiping through the inventory menu.

Performance and stability

• Handheld Scanner: Fixed an issue where the scanner was not stable.

• Various changes aimed at improving performance and stability to avoid crashes and freezes of the game.

Ships

• Displays: Fixed an issue where displayed items would disappear after attaching them to mannequins.

• Displays: Fixed an issue where items stored in Razorleaf weapon containers and racks would disappear after taking command of another ship.