As you know, Starfield hasn’t actually been shown yet. More precisely, we have seen almost exclusively artwork, very evocative, but not very useful. A fan then decided to make one Starfield demo in Unreal Engine 5, drawing inspiration from these images. You can see the video above.

The creator is Enfant Terrible, which recently created a sort of “sequel to Cyberpunk 2077” in Unreal Engine 5. The Starfield video, as mentioned, is inspired by the artwork and teaser trailer shared by Bethesda. Considering that the base from which to start is minimal, the work done is excellent.

But let’s remember one thing. This it will not be the actual Starfield graphics. First of all, the one shown is a small, non-interactive technical demo showing only a handful of locations from fixed and studied angles. There is no real game under that graphics. Also, this demo is in Unreal Engine 5, while Starfield uses Bethesda’s Creation Engine 2, which is unlikely to be as powerful as Epic Games’ graphics engine.

As always, the purpose of the video is just to let players imagine what would be possible with Unreal Engine 5. Tell us, you’d like it a Starfield with this graphic?