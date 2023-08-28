The Bethesda RPG is finally coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC: that’s when we can start playing Starfield.

Bethesda’s highly anticipated RPG is getting closer and closer and fans can’t wait to start playing Starfield. It’s already possible to start pre-loading the game if you’re on Xbox, but when exactly will we be able to launch it for the first time?

Below we’ll walk you through the Starfield unlock times for both Early Access and the Standard Edition of the game so you know when it all kicks off in our time zone.

Starfield early access unlock times —

If you purchased one of the deluxe editions and gained early access, you can start playing on Thursday August 31st or Friday September 1st, depending on your time zone. Here’s the full breakdown:

August 31st:

September 1st:

1am BST

02:00 CET

05:30 IST

9am JST

10am AEST

Standard Edition Unlock Times —

If you have purchased the standard edition of the game, you can start playing on Tuesday 5th September or Wednesday 6th September. Here is the breakdown by time slots:

September 5:

September 6:

1am BST

02:00 CET

05:30 IST

9am JST

10am AEST

This is the edition you can play if you have chosen Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass, Microsoft’s gaming subscription for consoles and PC, to enjoy your space adventure.