Bethesda has published various concept images that represent the facilities that we will visit in their game.

Bethesda is aware that it will star in much of all video game-related talk thanks to Starfield. He has already begun to encourage his community with various information that, through music or the particular companions that we will find in the game, allow us to imagine what the final experience will be like. And now he wants to continue this path with some conceptual images that take us directly to space.

Users theorize about the possibility of personalizing our roomsBut we are not talking about sketches with science fiction ships and planets, but those responsible for the game wanted to present us the interior of various space facilities. As you can see at the end of this same paragraph (via GamesRadar), some of these images correspond to gigantic hangars, while others place us in small rooms intended for the rest of the crew (and the players).

As some users point out, one of these conceptual arts places us in a room with rock walls. In this way, theories about the possibility that players can personalize their own rooms. In this way, we could decorate the scene to our liking, although we still do not have an official confirmation from Bethesda regarding this aspect.

What we do know is that expectations for Starfield are through the roof, and its authors intend to maximize these sensations in the presentation of Xbox & Bethesda Showcase. The long-awaited event has already set a broadcast date, so we just have to wait until June 12 to learn more about Starfield and surprise us with all the announcements that Xbox prepares.

