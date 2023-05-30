In Starfield players will be able to visit more than 1,000 planetsdistributed in 1.00 star systems, as announced in the Xbox Summer Showcase of June 2022. This is a truly considerable amount and Todd Howard, the director of the development studio, wanted to explain the technique with which Bethesda made them.

The opportunity to do so was an appearance on the Starfield Signal podcast, where the famous game designer shared some fresh information about the game.

Basically, for the Starfield planets, Bethesda has used a new development technique, for which it has created large pieces of terrain, many of which are enriched with hand-designed structures and various characteristic elements. He then took them and used them to coat the surface of the planets, mixing them together in the process.

So Starfield planets were not generated procedurally, such as those of No Man’s Sky, although it is clear that they will also have been enriched by procedural elements. It remains to be seen how explorable they will be and what the purpose of doing so will be.

To find out you don’t have to wait long, since the game will be launched on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S. Meanwhile, we will see it in action during the Starfield Direct on June 11, 2023, which will be broadcast immediately after the Xbox Showcase.