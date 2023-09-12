Imagine a poor actor who, instead of being called by fans to talk about his work, found himself immersed in a series of delirious messages that obsessively invite him to comment on the framerate of the game for which he voiced one of the characters. Ah true, there is no need to imagine it, because it really happened to the actor Elias Toufexis, who worked on Starfield so much so that it infuriates him to the point of leading him to define who does it console war a person “ pathetic and ridiculous “, because it ties part of its identity to a brand and seems to live only to destroy its opponent.

Adulterated debate

A portrait of Elias Toufexis

To the question: is he right? One would be tempted to answer “yes” and close the article, but this would lead nowhere and would not understand the problem we want to raise, one of the many generated by these radical behaviors, which does not so much concern the psychological balance of these people , as much as the fact that they end up completely adulterating the debate around video games, transforming every thesis into a weapon and creating phenomena that inevitably end up taking center stage, such as the bombardment of negative reviews or wild cherry picking, which aims to isolate and magnify certain strengths and weaknesses for the sole purpose of discrediting or exalting the object of dispute.

If you haven’t been living in a cave in the last few weeks, you may have noticed that the opinions on Starfield have become so polarized as to appear completely sterile, not so much because, like all video games, it has no positive and negative points, but because they are too often used in such a prejudicial way as to appear devoid of value, resulting in a continuous wall to wall between the warring parties.

Let’s take the frequent uploads: we have no difficulty in believing that for some they are really a problem and that therefore he sincerely points them out in his comments as something he would no longer like to see in Bethesda games, but inevitably his sincerity will be exploited by disciples of the console war such as weapon to attack the opponent, removing the comment from what is perhaps a broader context to use it in reckless attacks, often carried out by those who have not even tried the game.

The debate around Starfield has been completely adulterated

Clearly ours is just one example among many feasible ones (don’t get stuck on that) and, equally clearly, we are talking about Starfield because it is the game of the moment. Many other similar examples could be given, such as that of those who continue to define The Last of Us Part 1 as a game made only of videos and without any played parts, thus offending human intelligence (just play it to know that that’s all the opposite), or that of those who say that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom would be bad because every now and then the framerate drops a little. Unfortunately, the console war continually manifests itself through convenient prejudices that end up overshadowing everything else, creating an unbearable climate that reduces the value of the debate around video games to zero, over which the shadow of the strange interest of some is constantly projected to see one platform prevail over the other.