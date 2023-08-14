The modder modsbybem has created a Custom Desktop PCs from the design inspired by Starfield, commissioned by AMD, which looks just wonderful. During QuakeCon 2023 AMD presented Starfield-themed Radeon RX 7900 XTX video cards, of which only 500 will be made, one of which will be used for the dedicated PC. You can see it in the video below:

“AMD he approached me to work on an amazing project with Bethesda to create a custom 1-1 computer to showcase at QuakeCon themed Starfield, his new game. I wanted the computer to feel like it was part of the game environment. In the game, you can design your own spaceship and that was the concept behind this,” modsbyben explained, adding:

“I wanted to build something inspired by the Starfield game, which is all about science fiction, deep space, visiting various planets, and so on. I wanted to draw inspiration from that and make a machine that actually integrates into the game itself. My goal was to create a modded PC for AMD and also for Starfield, so the whole idea was that you had to build something from scratch.”