The modder modsbybem has created a Custom Desktop PCs from the design inspired by Starfield, commissioned by AMD, which looks just wonderful. During QuakeCon 2023 AMD presented Starfield-themed Radeon RX 7900 XTX video cards, of which only 500 will be made, one of which will be used for the dedicated PC. You can see it in the video below:
“AMD he approached me to work on an amazing project with Bethesda to create a custom 1-1 computer to showcase at QuakeCon themed Starfield, his new game. I wanted the computer to feel like it was part of the game environment. In the game, you can design your own spaceship and that was the concept behind this,” modsbyben explained, adding:
“I wanted to build something inspired by the Starfield game, which is all about science fiction, deep space, visiting various planets, and so on. I wanted to draw inspiration from that and make a machine that actually integrates into the game itself. My goal was to create a modded PC for AMD and also for Starfield, so the whole idea was that you had to build something from scratch.”
Collaboration
modsbyben seems to have had a lot of fun with this collaboration: “It was almost like I was building my own spaceship, and I wanted to draw inspiration from the world of Starfield, its spaceship models, its environments and so on. I didn’t want to take something from the game and just turn it into a mod, I really wanted to take parts of it and apply it to the computer itself so that this PC blends my style with the game.”
Where to buy Starfield customd PC? Unfortunately you can’t, since it was made for promotional purposes only. We’ll catch up with the game’s release on September 6, 2023. It will be available for PC and Xbox Series X/S. It will be purchasable or playable via Game Pass subscription.
#Starfield #gameinspired #custom #desktop #gorgeous
Leave a Reply