According to the well-known leaker Skullzi, who has long specialized in StarfieldBethesda is also planning a MMORPG linked to the same universe of the space RPG arriving in November on PC and Xbox, reporting that we have the evidence to support the hypothesis.

This is obviously a rumor, and Skullzi he further reiterates that it is only speculation, however he also reports that he can adduce “evidence” in support of this thesis, which will be disseminated in an upcoming video on his YouTube channel.

What may make us take the question into consideration is the fact that the same source has disseminated some in the past preparatory materials and images of Starfields that appear to be authentic, although in fact there have been no precise confirmations so far, beyond a few coincidental clues such as some aspects of the game’s design and related merchandising.

It is not clear how a MMORPG linked to a game that should be essentially single player and with a rather free approach can work, but the idea is that some sort of interconnected relationship can emerge like the one that led to the creation of Fallout 76 from a series that did not provide for online multiplayer previously, or taking advantage of the same universe.

We look forward to any information, however, considering everything as a simple rumor. On Starfield we recently saw the trailer for companion Vasco and the video “In the Starfield Part 2” about the universe of the game.