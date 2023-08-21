Starfield is one of the most awaited titles for this autumn and it is obvious that, given the immense hype around the title, every opportunity is good to build a controversy on it, especially between competing developers.

This is what just happened between Bethesda and Mark Kernhistoric video game designer who worked on products such as Diablo II, StarCraft and World of Warcraft.

In a post published on his X official accountthe designer lambasted the main menu of the title, defining it poorly cared for and done “obviously in too much haste”.

You can find a screenshot depicting the discord menu directly in the designer’s post, which was bombarded with criticism not only by other users, who pointed out to him that, especially in recent years, the minimal-style menu has de facto depopulated, but it has also been picked up by Bethesda itself.

One of the major representatives of the company acquired by Microsoft, Pete Hinesresponded to Kern’s sterile criticism using these words:

“Simply, it could also be that the developers decided to design a main menu like this precisely because they wanted it to be like this: the main menu was one of the first elements that we outlined at the beginning of the project. Having an opinion is one thing. To question a developer’s “care” just because you would have done a certain thing differently is highly unprofessional, especially if that accusation comes from another “developer”.

Kern, at the time, has not countered Hines’ statements. We remind you that Starfield is coming exclusively to Xbox consoles and to PC this September 6th.