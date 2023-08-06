Late summer and fall 2023 are harbingers of big games, but probably one of the most anticipated is also one of the closest: Starfield. The Bethesda game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Unfortunately, a version of the themed Microsoft consoles will not be made. To solve the problem, a fan decided to make their own version of Themed Xbox Series S Starfield.

The images, shared via Reddit, show the Xbox Series S”Todd Howard Edition” Starfield-themed, made by user wolfykurt. We remind you that Todd Howard is the director of Starfield (as well as many other Bethesda games, including TES V: Skyrim).