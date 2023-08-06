Late summer and fall 2023 are harbingers of big games, but probably one of the most anticipated is also one of the closest: Starfield. The Bethesda game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Unfortunately, a version of the themed Microsoft consoles will not be made. To solve the problem, a fan decided to make their own version of Themed Xbox Series S Starfield.
Starfield Themed Series S Todd Howard Edition
by u/wolfykurt in XboxSeriesS
The images, shared via Reddit, show the Xbox Series S”Todd Howard Edition” Starfield-themed, made by user wolfykurt. We remind you that Todd Howard is the director of Starfield (as well as many other Bethesda games, including TES V: Skyrim).
Starfield-themed Xbox Series S: Microsoft wouldn’t have done it like this
This Starfield-themed Xbox Series S offers one “worn out” style, with dirty surfaces and imprints that give the impression that it is a piece of spacecraft machinery that has gone through many journeys from one planet to another. This is an interesting stylistic choice, but we can be sure that Microsoft – if they had created a Starfield-themed version of the console – certainly would not have opted for a style of this type.
As a rule, console manufacturers offer something that gives the impression of being “clean” and generally opt for simple designs, less complex to make and which can more easily adapt to the taste of the general public. Just see Marvel’s Spider-Man 2-style PS5.
#Starfieldthemed #Xbox #Series #fan #creates #Todd #Howard #Edition #images
Leave a Reply