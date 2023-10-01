Starfield almost immediately propels its players toward the edges of the cosmos. In the first hours of the role-playing video game, it is possible to land your spaceship on Earth’s Moon or travel 16 light years from a remote outpost to Alpha Centauri. When you open your map and zoom out from a planet, you can see the solar system around it; zoom out again and you’ll be passing luminous stars and the mysterious worlds that orbit them.

That celestial journey inside Starfield, from Bethesda Game Studios, reveals both the potential and the challenge of an open-world space adventure. Bethesda has promoted a single-player campaign with a thousand explorable planets. And the expectations surrounding the game, released on September 6 after a 10-month delay, are almost as extensive.

It’s the first new universe in 25 years for Bethesda, known for the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. It’s also a high-stakes moment for Microsoft, which makes the Xbox and has long faced criticism that it produces fewer hit games than its console rivals Sony and Nintendo.

To compete, Microsoft went on a spending spree, acquiring Bethesda’s parent company in 2020 and agreeing to buy Activision Blizzard in 2022, a $69 billion bet that is being questioned by regulators.

Bethesda hopes Starfield will dazzle those clamoring for interesting encounters with extraterrestrial life forms or space mercenaries, as well as a sense of limitless exploration. But creating a galaxy-sized game is time-consuming and expensive, and several previous attempts failed to impress.

“The biggest challenge you face when creating any sci-fi game is the almost limitless imagination we have about space and the universe,” said Aaryn Flynn, former CEO of BioWare, which produces the Mass Effect sci-fi series. “The players want that to be reflected in the experience.”

Todd Howard, executive producer at Bethesda, was well aware that Starfield, released for Windows computers and the Xbox Series X and S, would have to be colossal to reflect the appeal of space travel. That’s why Starfield has promised a thousand researchable planets, about 10 percent of which contain life, as well as missions and valuable raw materials.

Microsoft desperately needs a new blockbuster game as its flagship Halo franchise fades from relevance. It paid $7.5 billion for ZeniMax Media, the parent company of a series of game studios that included Bethesda, but is still looking for a return on its investment.

Microsoft has pioneered a shift away from retail games for $60 or $70 toward a Netflix-style subscription service that offers hundreds of games for $10 to $17 a month. That service, Game Pass, had more than 25 million subscribers last year, but it needs a steady supply of top games.

If Starfield wins over players, “it becomes the crown jewel of that portfolio,” said Yung Kim of Aldora, a gaming data firm.

Starfield draws inspiration from movies and TV shows like “Interstellar,” “Battlestar Galactica” and “The Martian,” Howard said, but also from real organizations like NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The game focuses on collecting mysterious alien artifacts and can be completed in about 30 hours. But players can spend hundreds more customizing spaceships, harvesting resources, exploring planets, and fighting pirates. Some planets are temperate, made of rock, and full of flora and fauna. Others have chemical water, low gravity, or a surface so hot it emits boiling steam mist.

“They all have different biomes,” said Angela Browder, director of the Bethesda study. “We all have this idea of ​​what space is supposed to be like. Whatever you thought it was going to look like, we probably have a planet to match.”

By: KELLEN BROWNING and MATT STEVENS

THE NEW YORK TIMES