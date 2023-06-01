The Xbox controllers to Starfield theme has been spotted on social media, with a photo of the package that shows the device and its valuable aesthetic customizations, obviously inspired by the Bethesda title.

For the moment we don’t know if the shot is real or if it’s a fake, but the leak of a few days ago speaks for itself and comes from a practically infallible source, so even if this image turns out to be a montage, this does not mean that it is deviate from reality.

Moreover, billbil-kun also spoke about prices in his leak, specifically €74.99 for the aforementioned controller and €124.99 for a headset that does not appear in the photo, but which apparently will complete the line of accessories that Microsoft will dedicate to the important Xbox exclusive arriving on September 6th.

Of course, for an official confirmation we will have to wait for the Xbox Games Showcase and the Starfield Direct, which will be broadcast on June 11 starting at 19.00, Italian time.