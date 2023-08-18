With the distribution of the codes of the reviews of Starfield the inevitable happened: the history it was stolen by someone and started circulating online. Apparently there are those who have decided to declare war on the Bethesda game, professing to be a PlayStation fan. So it is good that you pay particular attention to advances or spoilers, if you prefer, especially the sudden ones for the sake of ruining the party for others.

The war against Starfield

Is there a war going on against Starfield by PlayStation users?

The notice comes from Official Starfield subredditwhere the user MosquitoSmasher also reported the nickname of the first who seems to have started circulating the story, this XboxTears360, who also threatened to create more than 1,000 fake accounts on Metacritic to bomb the game of bad reviews (which also makes us understand the usefulness of user reviews on Metacritic).

Many in the post fear that a full-fledged one has been staged war against the Bethesda game, moved by PlayStation fans (XboxTears360 declares itself to be a “PlayStation ambassador” in its X profile), even if for now it seems to be more the work of a few individuals, apparently frustrated by not being able to play Starfield .

What can I say, let’s hope there isn’t an escalation in the next few days. However, it should be remembered that Starfield is certainly not the first game whose story ended online before its time. For example, the same happened to Final Fantasy 16, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and God of War Ragnarok, to name a few recent titles.