Starfield is not out yet and although it is clear to everyone how important this title is, not only for the developer Bethesda, also for Microsoft Xbox and its home gems, Xbox Series X|S some think it’s even more fundamental than we mere mortals are used to realizing:

“I was sitting watching the same Starfield presentation that you guys saw this morning and I was like… this is really the beginning of something that will lead to Forza, then 2024 to Hellblade, and we think Towerborne being on display, we think Avowed, and there are also stories that we haven’t told you yet, which will unfold in 2024 and 2025,”

To speak is the director of marketing Jerret West then continuing with:

Starfield will be the ‘starting whistle’ of a multi-year relay that will see us increasingly involved with the launch of first-party titles. I think we’re entering a period where this is the beginning of something that’s going to be really special over the next few years.

In short, Starfield does not represent an arrival point but the beginning of something that perhaps we still do not understand today: that Microsoft Xbox returns to the crest of the market? Only time will tell.