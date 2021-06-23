One of the most anticipated announcements of E3 2021 was Starfield and, thankfully, the public was not disappointed. Yes, there was no room for gameplay, but with a year and a half to go before release, there will certainly be a way to see it several more times. The most important thing, however, is a detail of the movie: the sandwich. Bethesda’s space sandwich was enjoyed online and Victoria Rosenthal recreated it. Here she is recipe.

Victoria Rosenthal runs a site called Pixelated Provisions in which he recreates foods that are eaten by video game characters. She is also the author of multiple cookbooks, including the official ones from Street Fighter, Destiny and Fallout. So let’s talk about an expert on the subject who did not miss the opportunity to recreate the Starfield sandwich that appeared in the trailer.

Here is the recreated Starfield sandwich

There recipe it is also less simple than expected, as it is not enough to put a couple of ingredients in the middle of the bread. The Starfield sandwich, according to Rosenthal, should be created with sliced ​​bread, lettuce, cheddar cheese, slices of salami, a sauce composed of Dijon mustard and horseradish and red onions left to infuse in hot water, rice vinegar, sugar, salt and fennel seeds (at least half an hour). For the exact proportions, you can refer to the link above.

It is a tasty and perfect recipe for embarking on a journey into the stars. Starfield, we remind you, will arrive on 11/11/22, or 11 years after Skyrim. We also know that Starfield is very big and will last a long time, it derives some characteristics from Skyrim.