There exit date Of Starfield it hasn’t been yet determined, according to a reputable source who passed this and other information on to Jez Corden, a well-known Windows Central reporter. It seems that the Bethesda title already exists playable from start to finishtherefore it is in the final stage of development.

Therefore, if many are waiting for the release date of Starfield to be revealed during the special event dedicated to the game, there is also the possibility that this announcement will not arrive due to a decision that has not yet been made by Bethesda and Microsoft.

“We can say with relative confidence that Starfield’s launch date is not yet set in stone,” Corden wrote. “Some anonymous but reliable sources have told us that the title is fully playable, from start to finish, and is really vastso as to include several star systems.”

“Precisely for this reason the finishing works will be long and complexand to this will be added the complexity of the Bethesda Creation Engine, with its network of branching narratives, interconnected sequences and overlapping systems.

“The modularity of the engine allows Bethesda to very quickly handle the various aspects of these dynamic worlds through complex systems and simulations, but the downside lies in the great potential for bugs.”

“Games like Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim were notorious for their glitches, and it’s clear that Microsoft and Bethesda would prefer Starfield to be as refined as possible at launch, as you will be shouldering the weight of the Xbox platform.”