Starfield uses as is typical for Bethesda games a silent character. Initially, however, the team had considered the idea of dubbing it and had specifically brought it into question Elias Toufexis and Cissy Jones.
The information comes from Toufexis who wrote via Twitter.
The voice actor then praised Bethesda for giving him and Jones new roles instead of pushing them away. “Games NEVER do that,” Toufexis said. “Once you’re out, you’re out. Well done Bethesda.”
Starfield’s character isn’t completely silent, actually
It should be noted that the character of Starfield It’s not completely silent. Our space explorer makes noises, for example when jumping, and these sounds are always Jones’s. As the voice actor himself points out, this means that if we explore the game in the company of Sam Coe and both characters make noises, we are technically hearing the voice of the same person.
Toufexis he’s obviously not a budding voice actor. For example, he handled the dubbing of Adam Jensen in Deus Ex Human Revolution and Deus Ex Mankind Divided. Recently the man also said that he would love to play the role of this character.
