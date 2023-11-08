Starfield uses as is typical for Bethesda games a silent character. Initially, however, the team had considered the idea of ​​dubbing it and had specifically brought it into question Elias Toufexis and Cissy Jones.

The information comes from Toufexis who wrote via Sam Coe.”

The voice actor then praised Bethesda for giving him and Jones new roles instead of pushing them away. “Games NEVER do that,” Toufexis said. “Once you’re out, you’re out. Well done Bethesda.”