In a’ GQ interview , it was revealed that we had originally planned to give the Starfield protagonist a voice, but that Bethesda Game Studios had begun actively recording our character’s dialogue. Eventually those contents were “deleted”, but it was not explained how far they had gone to record those lines before the final decision was made to remove them.

Starfield it’s a bit Oblivion, a bit Skyrim, a bit other things and perhaps the answer varies depending on who answers. For a time, however, Bethesda had considered making it “a little bit Fallout 4”. In what sense? She had thought of insert the dubbing to our character .

The voice of the protagonist of Starfield and the words of Howard

Our character will never say a word in Starfield and that’s good

Howard explains: “Initially the team had recorded the dialogue of the player characters, as in Fallout 4, but in the end they eliminated it: having a preset voice and intonation took away too much from the RPG”.

Bethesda is back to old formula: the classic “zoom” mechanic proposed by other games of the company. This mechanism focuses attention on the character we are talking to and, not having a voiced protagonist, it was easier for Bethesda to offer a greater number of dialogue choices.

Obviously the characters we talk to are voicedalthough not in Italian: it is clear that Starfield will not be a silent game, but we clarify it before there are any misunderstandings.

Finally, we remind you that the exact unlock times for Starfield base and Starfield Early Access have been revealed.