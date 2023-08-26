According to what emerged from a leak from China and reported by Insider Gaming, i planets that we will be able to visit during the campaign Starfield they will have some invisible barriers designed to delimit the areas that can actually be explored.

In reality, it seems that this is not a problem: the authors of the leak reported that it was necessary to meet a barrier walk in a straight line for forty minutes from the landing site, proving that the explorable areas of Starfield will have an extension equal to that of a modern open world.

That’s not all: having reached a barrier, the game will ask if we want to open the map for explore another region of the planet or return to our ship, and practically every single region that can be visited should boast the same extension.