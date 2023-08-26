According to what emerged from a leak from China and reported by Insider Gaming, i planets that we will be able to visit during the campaign Starfield they will have some invisible barriers designed to delimit the areas that can actually be explored.
In reality, it seems that this is not a problem: the authors of the leak reported that it was necessary to meet a barrier walk in a straight line for forty minutes from the landing site, proving that the explorable areas of Starfield will have an extension equal to that of a modern open world.
That’s not all: having reached a barrier, the game will ask if we want to open the map for explore another region of the planet or return to our ship, and practically every single region that can be visited should boast the same extension.
Long walks on a thousand different planets
Come to think of it, it was inevitable that Bethesda would do so limit in some way the explorability of the thousand planets of Starfield, given that we are talking about real planets, of boundless dimensions where one wants to walk around them.
That said, the system adopted still seems to guarantee large, very large areas in which to walk freely and perhaps discover something interesting, beyond the settlements and places of interest that characterize every star in the game.
