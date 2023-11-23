For those who want to travel among the stars even in their dreams, Bethesda he made the duvet cover official of Starfield: available in three different sizes, it can be purchased on Bethesda Gear Store.

The price? It starts from 75 dollars for the single size, which becomes 90 for the Queen Size and 100 for the King Size, in all cases with the cushion covers included in the package. However, international shipping must be added to these sums.

As you can see from the photos, the duvet cover is embellished with the design of a star map of Starfield on a blue background, with the addition of the iconic colored stripes of Constellation.