At Gamescom, Bethesda Game Studios revealed the official live action trailer for Starfield, which offers a first look at the story of the anticipated game exclusively for Xbox and PC. Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next-generation RPG set among the stars, you can create your character from scratch and explore an open world with a freedom that Bethesda calls “unprecedented, in an epic journey to discover the answer to humanity’s greatest mystery”. Starfield releases September 6 for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Players can pre-order the game now or play from release day with Game Pass. By pre-ordering the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition players will get up to five days early access to the game.