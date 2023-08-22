The mod of Starfield to add support to DLSS will be somehow a payment , i.e. it will require you to subscribe to the author’s Patreon to be downloaded. However, it will not be purchasable directly. This was confirmed by the modder PureDark, who is not very concerned about the reactions of the community for this decision and has invited the most critical to make their own mods, if they want to distribute them for free.

Pay those who work

DLSS will be added via a mod

In recent days PureDark has announced that at the launch of Starfield a mod will be immediately available to add Nvidia DLSS, version 2 and 3. So you can immediately play with improved performance and all the advantages brought by the use of this technology.

However, in a post on its Discord channel, PureDark revealed that the mod will only be downloadable by subscribers to its patreon. Ours also responded piquedly to the criticisms arrived via Reddit: “Many will criticize me for not making it free, but I don’t care. You are welcome to make your own free mod and share it with others, making mine useless.”

After all, its the mod, its the work, its the decision of how to distribute it. However, everything stems from the agreement between Bethesda and AMDwith Starfield which at launch will only include the upscaling technology of the second, FSR, of which a new version will be specially launched.

PureDark is a very famous modder, who has already launched mods to add DLSS to Red Dead Redemption 2, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, The Last of Us Part 1 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Starfield will be available to everyone starting September 6, 2023. It will be playable on PC and Xbox Series X/S, as well as all devices that support Xcloud by Microsoft. It will also be playable from launch on Game Pass, Xbox and PC.