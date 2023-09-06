LukeFZ made a mods for DLSS 3 which introduces support for Frame Generation in Starfieldbut which unlike the package made by PureDark is available for free.

Just download it visit the mod page on Nexus Mods and follow the instructions for the downloads and installation, very simple indeed:

Download the release corresponding to your version (Steam or Xbox Store).

Extract the package into the game folder, where the Starfield.exe executable is located.

Download the latest DLL’s DLSS And DLSS-G and place them inside the “streamline” folder.

Launch the game.

As we know, the most downloaded Starfield mods are precisely those to have DLSS instead of FSR, given that NVIDIA’s upscaling technology boasts generally superior performance.