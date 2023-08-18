Emerged online the screen of the main menu Of Starfield which appears to be the screen of a main menu of a video game. So in the center we have the large logo of the game, in the lower left that of Bethesda Softworks and in the upper right a welcome message for gamers.

On the left is the actual menu which, just think about it, allows you to start a new game, load a saved one, change the settingsto access the photo gallery, to access a section called “Crew”, which we assume are the credits and to exit the game.

The background itself seems to be dynamic, as often happens. Be that as it may, it’s really hard to draw conclusions from the main menu screen, but evidently the fever of anticipation of the game makes even the slightest additional details very welcome.