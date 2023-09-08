Starfield allows you to build spaceships of any shape and size, and while no one is flying through space yet in a huge phallic-shaped vehicle, someone has recreated the Magic School Busand in seeing it a Phil Spencer the proverbial tear fell.
Yes, because the iconic bus created in the 80s by Joanna Cole and Bruce Degen, protagonist of books and animated series, also had several video game adaptations educational tools developed in collaboration with Microsoft. And guess who worked there? That’s right, the then young and inexperienced Phil Spencer.
With 6 million players at launch, Starfield continues to get users talking and experimenting, and we imagine that this will go on for a long time to come.
Explore in style
The possibilities offered by Starfield as regards both aesthetic and practical customization of spaceships is now well known, and we are sure that in the coming weeks we will see some good ones in this sense.
Probably the only reason why social networks are not yet literally full of the craziest and most ambitious creations born from the imagination of Starfield players (see the Millennium Falcon from a few days ago) is because they carry out certain in-game projects it can cost a lot of money. Virtual, thankfully.
