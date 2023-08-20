Emil Pagliarulolead designer and writer of Starfield, talked about one of the game’s missions that he said he “can’t wait for players to experience.” The mission was created together with Eric “Ferret” Baudoinwho was working as a senior designer on Starfield before his death in October last year.

Straw it, through some posts on X, says he thought about the development of Starfield and that he thought about Baudoin. The lead designer talks about the work done on the mission, which he describes as a “great collaboration” between himself and Baudoin. “We used to change each other’s minds,” he writes, “and God, we had so much fun doing it.”

Pagliarulo also describes the presence of Baudoin as a driving force within the Starfield development team. “Ferret had the kind of optimism that reminds you of how awesome it is to be a game designer,” says Pagliarulo. “Before Covid, when we were all together, I could always recognize the sound of Ferret’s sandals as he approached my office,” she adds, calling him “a character” and explaining that he wore “a jovial Hawaiian shirt” and that his “mind creative and often whimsical was exactly what our games needed.”

“We respected each other deeply”, concludes Pagliarulo.