The criminal is Darin Harris, a 29-year-old man from Tennessee. Police arrested him for having a lot of stolen merchandise, including multiple copies of Starfield, as well as illegal amounts of marijuana. He is still awaiting his trial to find out the sentence he will have to serve.

Since he was found at the mercy of the authorities, it was estimated that he was in possession of between $2,500 and $10,000 worth of stolen merchandise. In his possession he had both standard copies and the coveted Constellation Edition and special edition consoles of the Bethesda title.. It’s still a mystery how she got all of this before it went on sale.

Darin Harris was very active in networks after leaking the gameplay of Starfield. YoHe even recorded himself going to post offices to mail the copies they bought him.. Perhaps this is why the authorities were able to find him and arrest him.

What happened to the Starfield leak?

A few days ago Darin Harris shared a 45 minute video of him playing Starfield on his YouTube channel. Although due to copyright it was removed from this platform, other users downloaded it and it is floating around the internet. So if you want to arrive totally blank, you’d better be careful.

Source: Bethesda.

the space odyssey Bethesda launches for Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6. Those who bought the premium edition will have access to it from August 31. Although it won’t be long, our recommendation is that you take care of spoilers while browsing the networks. Will you play it when it comes out?

