It’s official, le early reviews Of Starfield they have one exit datein correspondence with the embargo set by Bethesda for the end of the month: you can therefore read the review of the game on Multiplayer.it and the major international newspapers on August 31, 2023.
More precisely, the Starfield review will be published on these pages on August 31st at 18:00probably also in correspondence with other newspapers, which will allow you to have a more precise idea of the reception given by the press to the new and colossal single player RPG from Bethesda.
On the other hand, the game has gone gold, the precariousness is available in these hours and the first review codes should already be in the hands of various editors, therefore it is not surprising that even a first embargo date has already been set and is also relatively close.
Starfield, reviews on August 31: a good sign?
The August 31 date set for Starfield reviews may also represent a positive signal for the game: it is in fact a week before the official launch, which is usually welcomed as a good sign.
There is absolutely no written rule about this, but when a publisher manages to allow reviews to be published with a certain advance compared to the release of the game on the market it means that, at least, the title in question has reached the complete and (presumably) optimized form in time, and moreover we tend to think that there is less fear of negative evaluations in such cases.
Obviously these are only guesses, but let’s say that the embargo date positioned at August 31 for Starfield is positive news, which goes in agreement with some first impressions that seem to have been leaked online, waiting to find out more. We also recall that Starfield will be present at Gamescom 2023, albeit in a non-playable form by the public.
