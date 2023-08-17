It’s official, le early reviews Of Starfield they have one exit datein correspondence with the embargo set by Bethesda for the end of the month: you can therefore read the review of the game on Multiplayer.it and the major international newspapers on August 31, 2023.

More precisely, the Starfield review will be published on these pages on August 31st at 18:00probably also in correspondence with other newspapers, which will allow you to have a more precise idea of ​​the reception given by the press to the new and colossal single player RPG from Bethesda.

On the other hand, the game has gone gold, the precariousness is available in these hours and the first review codes should already be in the hands of various editors, therefore it is not surprising that even a first embargo date has already been set and is also relatively close.