As we reported on our pages just a few hours ago, the first Starfield patch is already available on Xbox Series X|S and PC for those who preloaded the game in view of the game’s launch scheduled for September 6, 2023 or September 1st for those who purchased the Premium Edition.

The alleged ones arrived through the Insider Gaming portal first patch notes Of Starfield for PC and Xbox Series X|S, which apparently improves performance and solves various problems including those related to the performance of some quests in the game.

Details on the first Starfield update

Microsoft and Bethesda have not shared the update notes for the moment, which instead came from the sources of Tom Henderson’s portal and which you can read in full at this address.

The list of changes mentions “various stability and performance improvements“. Also improved stability when suspending Xbox Series X|S, fixed a rare crash that could occur during the end credits, and another crash caused by loading saves into ships.

There have also been some corrections regarding the graphics sector, including some visual bugssuch as one that made NPCs’ hair disappear, and another that degraded texture quality on Xbox Series S. The appearance of distant objects when reaching a planet’s surface has also been improved, and an issue that caused movement has been fixed. abrupt in the facial animations of the characters.

Also on the gameplay side there are numerous fixes. For example, we fixed a bug that caused companions to float in the air and another that didn’t allow the pieces of the spaceship under construction to line up correctly.

Finally, some problems related to the quest have been fixed, some minor and others that could potentially prevent the player from progressing within Starfield’s main and secondary missions, which fortunately players will not find at launch.