Starfield it’s a huge game, but to show the care put into development, David Jaffe, the dad of the series God of War and Twisted Metal, he wanted to emphasize a detail really interesting – the ability to shoot through cracks, even the smallest ones.
In a post on X Jaffe showed how you can shoot through a few inches of door opening with a sniper rifle, with the collision system which proves to be perfect. In this way it is possible to take advantage of improvised covers, safely hitting turrets and enemies.
Someone pointed out to him that this is not a unique feature of Starfield and that similar things have also been seen in previous generations. Jaffe confirmed it’s not a problem generationswhich of his own has never brought up, but of care and development resources: “You could have done it on PS1 too, there is nothing generational. Many teams simply do not have the time, resources or engineers dedicated to similar details.”
Jaffe’s love for Starfield
Jaffe has already publicly expressed his love for Starfield, which he considers one of the best games ever (in his opinion). As a former developer, he is able to provide some very interesting points of view on the game, such as this one on the cracks, a detail that perhaps could have gone unnoticed.
For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series X / S. You can also play it by subscribing to Game Pass.
#Starfield #father #God #War #underlined #detail #shows #care #development
Leave a Reply