Starfield it’s a huge game, but to show the care put into development, David Jaffe, the dad of the series God of War and Twisted Metal, he wanted to emphasize a detail really interesting – the ability to shoot through cracks, even the smallest ones.

In a post on X Jaffe showed how you can shoot through a few inches of door opening with a sniper rifle, with the collision system which proves to be perfect. In this way it is possible to take advantage of improvised covers, safely hitting turrets and enemies.

Someone pointed out to him that this is not a unique feature of Starfield and that similar things have also been seen in previous generations. Jaffe confirmed it’s not a problem generationswhich of his own has never brought up, but of care and development resources: “You could have done it on PS1 too, there is nothing generational. Many teams simply do not have the time, resources or engineers dedicated to similar details.”