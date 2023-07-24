L’ image can be seen above, posted on Reddit by user asd8dhd, but through some truly remarkable work.

It is a work entirely based on deduction and reconstruction, therefore it does not claim to be complete, but demonstrates if nothing else the unshakable passion of many fans and also various logical elaborations that make it quite plausible.

In-depth research work by the fan on Starfield who are marking this long wait towards the new and colossal RPG from Bethesda, in this case with the possible reconstruction of the entire skill tree present in the game.

Starfield and the Skill Tree: A 200 Hour Study

Starfield, an image

As reported by the user, it was an elaboration resulting from 200 hours of study and reconstruction, starting from the videos shown by Bethesda so far especially within last month’s extensive deep dive but also starting from previously published and put together materials.

In addition to the official materials, some things have been reconstructed taking as a model the systems previously used by Bethesda for other RPGs, mainly belonging to the Elder Scrolls series but also Fallout. The parts that have been drawn from the video are clearly true, but several others are simple reconstructions by the user.

For this reason, it is difficult to take this image as a spoiler, so you can see it with some peace of mind, even if some parts are probably spot on and official. Skills are divided into 4 ranks for each of the 5 specializations.

The names confirmed as official for each skill are shown in bold in the reconstruction, while the others are derived from the user’s ruminations. For another example of the effects of Starfield anticipation on some fans, let’s also recall the 1000-page compendium written by one particularly zealous user.