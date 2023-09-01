Also we must not forget that we are talking about a game that is available through Game Pass : These figures seem to demonstrate that there continues to be an audience willing to buy at full price.

Starfield is currently available in Early Access version on Steam (and not only) and through SteamDB we can see the first results of the game. At the time of writing, the GDR has reached a peak of contemporary players equal to 234,502 (in the middle of the Italian night). This is an excellent start, for reasons that we will see shortly, but above all it is an excellent start in terms of earnings, given that we are talking about players who have spent €99.99 for the Digital Premium Edition .

Starfield numbers compared to Skyrim and Fallout 4

Current numbers are also to be considered a starting point for Starfield. The main reasons are the fact that the peaks are not usually achieved during the first weekend, when many more people have time to play, it is therefore credible that the current record is exceeded without too many problems. Furthermore, we repeat that we are only talking about the Early Access numbers. There will certainly be many players who preferred to save money and wait for September 6th. So we’ll find out next week what Starfield’s true audience is.

That said, Starfield is already able to approach the numbers of Skyrim (original version) on Steam, which had a record 287,411 concurrent players at launch (never broken). Steam was a different reality at the time than it is now, so clearly a one-to-one comparison is not possible, but it still gives us an idea of ​​​​the success of Starfield.

The real test will probably be Fallout 4, which achieved a peak of 472,962 concurrent players at launch (again never surpassed). We’ll see if the full version of Starfield will be able to break down these numbers.

Finally, here is our review of the new immense universe of Bethesda Softworks.