In recent days the news had circulated that Starfield would never be released on disk: this seemed to have been confirmed by Bethesda itself but the company quickly retraced its steps: it was a question of a misunderstanding.

There Starfield pre-order bonus page has been updated accordingly. Reporting clearly that the Xbox physical version of Starfield will be on disc, while the code to download the title will be inside the packages of its PC version. The physical Constellation Edition, however, will only include a digital download code.



The fact that a title with a budget of the highest level how Starfield had decided to completely abandon the physical medium had confused everyone: the fact is that things are not like this, to the delight of collectors. The game will therefore not become part of that “aside” category of AAA titles without a physical releasesuch as Redfall and Alan Wake 2.

We remind you that Starfield, one of the most anticipated games of this 2023, will be officially released (and also physically, now we are sure of it) on 6 September on Xbox Series X/S devices and PC.

Crazy to think that the Bethesda astronomical product risked being aExclusive to Sony consoles, True? Yet the risk was palpable, according to Phil Spencer.