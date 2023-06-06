Images and now videos of what appear to be dedicated Xbox peripherals continue to arrive Starfieldnow also with a short video about theheadsets and yet another on controllersof which only the official announcement is missing at this point.

As you can see from the tweets below from eXtas1s, both the controller and the headphones of Starfield now seem to have been placed on the market, even before the announcement by Microsoft which, at this point, should arrive shortly, perhaps already during the Xbox Games Showcase conference on June 11th.

After seeing various images, in this case they are two short videos, one of which illustrates for the first time the rumored headset that had not yet appeared in previous leaks. This is also characterized by customizations custom that we have seen on the controller, white with the colored stripes of Constellation on the bow and the various writings and drawings in a technological-sci-fi style that reflect the style of Starfield.

For the occasion, a video on the controller also emerged, which we have now seen from all angles, with the packages that seem to be now clearly visible in the exhibitors even at some retailers in the USA.

Based on what has emerged, the controller should cost 79.99 or 74.99 euros, while the headset has a price of $124.99. The latter seems to be based on the design of the official Xbox Series X|S wireless headset but with all the graphic features themed with Starfield.