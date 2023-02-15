Starfield is one of the great games of 2023 from Xbox and Bethesda fans can’t wait to get their hands on the game. We don’t know when, but the hope is to be able to find out within thededicated event to the sci-fi RPG, confirmed to coincide with the Xbox show in January. However, the date may not be as close as we hoped. Bethesda itself has in fact claimed to be still being organised for this show, suggesting that there is no precise date and therefore that it will not take place anytime soon.

The information comes from VaultOfDaedalus, Bethesda community manager who – via the official Discord channel – wrote the following: “We will have more information to share about the showcase when it is ready, we are still clarifying it. I know this is not the answer you wanted, but we are not hiding details”.

The community manager’s statement isn’t very precise and “clarifying” the event could mean many things. In any case, we can say that Bethesda has not yet decided on a date for the Starfield event and consequently it seems unlikely that the show will be arriving in the very short term. Of course, we’d be happy to be proved wrong.

Starfield is expected to come out during the first half of 2023, but obviously it is not impossible that Bethesda decides to take a few more months. The truth for now is that we can only speculate, but without reaching any real conclusions.

We can therefore only wait for Bethesda to be ready to give us definitive information about it. Meanwhile, however, a possible Starfield release date has surfaced on GOG Galaxy.