Bethesda announced the upcoming arrival of what he called the “biggest update” released so far for Starfieldincluding over 100 improvements and various adjustments, whose release date is very close, being set for January 17, 2024 in beta and two weeks later for all players.

This is the start of a year that should see constant updates for Starfield, at the rate of a major update every 6 weeks, based on the program already announced by the development team which apparently still has hundreds of developers working on the game, in addition to the expansions of the history.

The update in question will contain numerous fixes that should fix bugs which could block progression on some quests, such as the inability to dock the Legacy or the inability to transfer data or temples not appearing in Into the Unknown.