Bethesda announced the upcoming arrival of what he called the “biggest update” released so far for Starfieldincluding over 100 improvements and various adjustments, whose release date is very close, being set for January 17, 2024 in beta and two weeks later for all players.
This is the start of a year that should see constant updates for Starfield, at the rate of a major update every 6 weeks, based on the program already announced by the development team which apparently still has hundreds of developers working on the game, in addition to the expansions of the history.
The update in question will contain numerous fixes that should fix bugs which could block progression on some quests, such as the inability to dock the Legacy or the inability to transfer data or temples not appearing in Into the Unknown.
Improvements and fixes
A large part of the adjustments should therefore have to do with the progression and the inconveniences that could emerge with some quests, but there is also no shortage of improvements to stability and also a large amount of rework to the graphics.
More options will also be added such as support for other widescreen formats and an overall improvement to the graphics with texture, lighting and shadows improved, which should affect both the settings and the characters.
Other adjustments will touch up other elements of the scenarios: among these there is a feature that had already caused users to discuss such as the geometry of the planets and the shadows cast by them, which should now be corrected, as well as adjustments for objects that were not reachable. The official and complete notes will be published next week, corresponding to the release of the beta update on Steam.
