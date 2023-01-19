Starfield will be announced shortly according to the South American Instagram page of Bethesda. Earlier in the week the account posted a photo of the title to further fuel the urge to play the new one RPGs space-themed of their supporters.

Just one of the followers of the page, in response to the posted image, asked for updates on the publication date of Starfield. There was therefore no response from “Bethesdalatam“, which confirmed the organization of an event dedicated to the title in the immediate future. This is no surprise when you think about it Bethesda has recently announced a similar event concerning Redfallshooter that should arrive in a very short time.

It is not the first rumor regarding the release date of Starfield. The theory with the most following on the web states that the game will be released by mid-2023. This hypothesis derives from the fact that, according to what was declared by Bethesda, Starfield should exit after a short time compared to Redfallwhich should enter the homes of gamers in the coming months. Starfield has already been postponed once, so it is not likely that Bethesda decides to postpone its release again. All that remains is to wait for the events that the software house has planned, and finally we will have confirmations on what is a candidate to be one of the most important titles of the year.