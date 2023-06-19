In Starfield will return none other than the adoring fanselectable as a trait, and will be as annoying and petulant as that of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, occasionally appearing in inopportune situations to show his uncanny love for the player character. She will have peroxide blonde hair and the typical smile of someone who could try to kill you at any moment, while professing to love you.

To confirm that the adoring fan will be as annoying in space as he was around Tamriel, Craig Sechler, the actor who plays him, thought about it, with a video on TikTok, in which he also showed himself with a splendid hair.

In the recent gameplay shown at the Starfield Showcase we can see the adoring fan saying: “Is that really you? I can’t believe it, I’m next to you and I breathe the same air as you. I don’t have to leave even a molecule.” Apparently one of the most difficult missions of the game will be to not get caught up in the murderous rampage and eliminate it. We will make it? With Oblivion it was really hard… but really, in space, who will ever hear it scream?

For the rest, we remind you that you can let off steam on the adoring fan starting September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X / S.