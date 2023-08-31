The main designer of Starfield commented on the game’s story and how it goes into it in existentialism and religion. Emil Pagliarulo said in an interview with Polygon that the story of Starfield will delve into the “more theological aspects” of space exploration and the questions humanity has about our place in the universe.

Explore the issue of meaning of the universe that might sound “pretty tough,” Pagliarulo said, but that’s what Starfield is all about. “We went a little further, we addressed some existential issues in the main story,” Pagliarulo said.

Pagliarulo then added that Starfield could be similar to science fiction film Interstellar by Christopher Nolan. “It’s a film about space travel, but it’s so much more.”

Both Pagliarulo and Todd Howard – director – are grew up in religious environmentsPagliarulo said, and Starfield will represent both atheist and agnostic viewpoints.

“There’s the atheist view and the more agnostic and religious view, but we don’t answer that question for the player. We don’t say what’s out there or what the cause is… it’s open to interpretationPagliarulo said. “Players have faced other things before, science, exploration, meeting an alien race that wants to invade them. They are all great things. I love all these things. But we wanted to know if we could tackle a bit more of a story in a game, something that one of these big movies has done.”