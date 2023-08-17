The launch of Starfield of Bethesda Game Studios is only a few weeks away: you will arrive at Windows PC and xbox series x on September 6, with an early access period beginning a few days earlier on September 1. To prepare for the launch of Starfield, Microsoft and Bethesda will make the space adventure available for pre-load, a considerate gesture, as both versions of the game will require a 100+ GB download.

On Wednesday, Microsoft and Bethesda confirmed that Starfield will be available for preload on Xbox Series X (and S) first, starting Thursday, August 17. on the platforms Xbox, Starfield it occupies approximately 125 GB. That’s almost a third of the usable storage space on an SSD drive. xbox series sso you may want to consider a storage expansion card for your Xbox if you have little space.

Starfield in pc will be available for pre-load starting August 30. According to the game’s listing on Xbox.com, that version of the game will take up around 140 GB of storage space. The system requirements for the game as listed on Steam indicate a 125 GB download. Here’s a look at what you’ll need to play the PC version of Starfield:

STARFIELD SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS FOR PC

Minima Recommended OS: Windows 10 version 21H1 (10.0.19043) OS: Windows 10/11 Updated Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K Memory: 16 GB RAM Memory: 16 GB RAM GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700, Nvidia GeForce 1070 Ti GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 DirectX: Version 12 DirectX: Version 12 Storage: 125 GB available Network: Broadband Internet connection Additional Notes: SSD Required Storage: 125 GB available Additional Notes: SSD Required

If you want to play Starfield before, you will have to buy the Premium Edition of the game. If you are playing through a subscription to GamePassyou will have to buy the Starfield Premium Upgrade.

