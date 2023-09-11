Starfield continues to grind out excellent numbers on Steamarriving at overcome Skyrim as quantity of contemporary players on Steam thanks to the new record achieved in the last few hours, which saw over 330,000 simultaneous users.

To be precise, the new peak was recorded yesterday at 330,723 players simultaneously online, which demonstrates a growing trend for Starfield on the Valve platform. With this data, the game has officially surpassed the maximum peak reached at the time by The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, equal to 287,411 players.

However, we are not yet at the level of the record previously established by Fallout 4, to remain within the scope of Bethesda games, considering that 8 years ago it had reached 472,962 players, which still requires a bit of running on Starfield’s part to reach the absolute record of house titles.