During an interview staged at CCXP (Comic Con Experience) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencertalked about different topics and also touched on the issue Starfieldrevealing that the game has surpassed the 12 million players and that has a great confidence in the future of the Bethesda title.
The player quantity figure is quickly mentioned by Phil Spencer without giving further information, so we don’t know how much this could be updated.
Towards the end of October, the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, had spoken of 11 million players for Starfield, which would therefore have grown by another million in the space of about a month, even if we do not know what timescales these refer to data.
Starfield will continue to grow into the future
In any case, Spencer also reported that he was particularly confident in the long-term support for Starfield, it is certain that the various additions and enrichments will be able to make the Bethesda title “a great hit”, also pointing out how the game has been in the top ten of the most played games on Xbox practically since the day of launch.
The idea is therefore that Starfield is destined to grow over time, through expansions, additions and also obviously modwhich will receive official support from Bethesda in 2024.
“We have already announced the next expansion coming, Shattered Spaceand we’ve told the community that they will have official mod tools to enable the creation of new content in Starfield,” Spencer reported, “This is something that was hugely important for Skyrim as well, so I have great confidence in the fact that for several years Starfield will remain very active and lively, with new features for its gameplay.”
#Starfield #surpasses #million #players #Phil #Spencer #confident #future #game