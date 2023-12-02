During an interview staged at CCXP (Comic Con Experience) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the head of Xbox, Phil Spencertalked about different topics and also touched on the issue Starfieldrevealing that the game has surpassed the 12 million players and that has a great confidence in the future of the Bethesda title.

The player quantity figure is quickly mentioned by Phil Spencer without giving further information, so we don’t know how much this could be updated.

Towards the end of October, the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, had spoken of 11 million players for Starfield, which would therefore have grown by another million in the space of about a month, even if we do not know what timescales these refer to data.